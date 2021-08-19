Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-08-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 00:20 IST
Two brothers among three PoK residents apprehended along LoC in JK's Poonch
Three residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including two brothers, were apprehended by Army personnel on Wednesday after they intruded into the Indian side in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

They were accompanied by a fourth person who managed to escape, the officials added.

Earlier, officials had said four people were apprehended.

They said Army troops picked up the movement of four boys who crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in the Chaka Da Bagh area of Krishna Ghati sector.

Three of them, Danyal Malik (17), Arbaz Rahim (13) and his brother Umar Rahim (9), were taken into custody, while the fourth intruder managed to flee, the officials said.

They said a search operation was underway, but as per last reports, the fourth person might have returned to PoK.

The detained trio are from Lassi Mang and Troti villages of Chattra and had apparently crossed the LoC inadvertently, the officials said, adding that further investigation is on.

