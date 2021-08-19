Erdogan says Turkish contacts with UAE have made progress
Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, bitter rivals in the Middle East, have been in contact in recent months and made some progress, President Tayyip Erdogan said after rare talks on Wednesday with a senior UAE official.
Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, bitter rivals in the Middle East, have been in contact in recent months and made some progress, President Tayyip Erdogan said after rare talks on Wednesday with a senior UAE official. Erdogan said he and UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan discussed investment in Turkey, adding that if the talks proceed well the United Arab Emirates would make "serious investments" in Turkey.
The Turkish president also said he was open to meeting the UAE's de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Turkey and the UAE have supported opposing sides in regional disputes, including the conflict in Libya and the blockade of Qatar by several Arab states.
