Senior U.S. diplomat says U.S. has seen reports Taliban is blocking Afghans from Kabul airport

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday that the United States has seen reports that the Taliban, contrary to their public statements, are blocking Afghans from reaching the airport in Kabul for evacuation.

Sherman made the remarks at a news briefing in Washington, where she said in the last 24 hours U.S. military flights had evacuated approximately 2,000 more people.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)