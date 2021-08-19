Senior U.S. diplomat says U.S. has seen reports Taliban is blocking Afghans from Kabul airport
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 00:28 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday that the United States has seen reports that the Taliban, contrary to their public statements, are blocking Afghans from reaching the airport in Kabul for evacuation.
Sherman made the remarks at a news briefing in Washington, where she said in the last 24 hours U.S. military flights had evacuated approximately 2,000 more people.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- State
- Kabul
- U.S.
- Taliban
- United
- Wendy Sherman
- Afghans
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. may offer COVID vaccine to migrants crossing from Mexico -Washington Post
U.S. may offer COVID vaccine to migrants crossing from Mexico -Washington Post
Trump pick wins U.S. House special Republican primary election in Ohio
U.S. crime app Citizen rolls out first paid tool, connecting users to safety agents
Trump pick wins U.S. House special Republican primary election in Ohio