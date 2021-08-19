Left Menu

Senior U.S. diplomat says U.S. has seen reports Taliban is blocking Afghans from Kabul airport

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 00:28 IST
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday that the United States has seen reports that the Taliban, contrary to their public statements, are blocking Afghans from reaching the airport in Kabul for evacuation.

Sherman made the remarks at a news briefing in Washington, where she said in the last 24 hours U.S. military flights had evacuated approximately 2,000 more people.

