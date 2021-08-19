U.S. defense chief says no hostile interactions with Taliban
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 00:50 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday there were about 4,500 U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan's capital Kabul and there "have been no hostile interactions with the Taliban and our lines of communication with Taliban commanders remain open."
