Tunisian President Saied appoints new director general of national security -agency
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-08-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 02:27 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Tunisian President Kais Saied appointed Sami el Hichri as director general of national security and Shukri Riahi as commander of the National Guard, state news agency said on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Omar Fahmy; editing by Diane Craft)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisian
- Kais Saied
- National Guard
Advertisement