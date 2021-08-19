Left Menu

Biden says Afghanistan withdrawal 'chaos' inevitable -ABC News interview

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 02:36 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he does not believe it would have been possible to extract U.S. troops from Afghanistan without the type of "chaos" that has been evident in recent days.

Asked in an interview with ABC News if the withdrawal could have been handled better, Biden said: "No ... The idea that somehow, there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens."

