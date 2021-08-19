Left Menu

IMF chief tells central African countries to coordinate macroeconomic policies

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 03:20 IST
IMF chief tells central African countries to coordinate macroeconomic policies
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she urged the leaders of six central African countries on Wednesday to closely coordinate their macroeconomic policies to boost external and internal stability in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Monetary Fund chief said she held fruitful discussions with the central African leaders on the economic impact of the global health crisis and other challenges facing the region, as well as the need for continued structural reforms.

In a statement, she said she also urged the leaders to devote an upcoming allocation of IMF Special Drawing Rights to address urgent needs and build up their reserves.

