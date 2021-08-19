Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

New Cuban decree tightens controls on social media, sparking outrage

Cuba introduced tighter controls on the use of social media this week, including a ban on publications that might damage "the country's prestige," angering many citizens and international rights activists. Decree 35, published in the official gazette on Tuesday, comes a month after the most widespread anti-government protests https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/street-protests-break-out-cuba-2021-07-11 in the Communist-run country in decades, which spread in part due to information shared on social media.

Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left, we're going to stay until we get them all out," Biden told ABC News in an interview conducted on a day many U.S. lawmakers pressed him to extend the deadline that he had set for a final pullout.

U.S. will limit some Chinese passenger air carriers to 40% capacity - order

The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday said it will limit some flights from Chinese carriers to 40% passenger capacity for four weeks after the Chinese government imposed similar limits on four United Airlines flights. China told United on Aug. 6 it was imposing sanctions after it alleged five passengers who traveled from San Francisco to Shanghai tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21.

Case of kidnapped American Mark Frerichs will weigh on Taliban's legitimacy -U.S. official

The United States has pressed the Taliban to return Mark Frerichs, an American kidnapped in Afghanistan, and his case will weigh on the legitimacy of any future Taliban-led government, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday. Frerichs' family had visited the State Department this week to discuss his case, the official said, after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday amid an evacuation of U.S. citizens, Western diplomats and their Afghan allies.

Taliban keep some evacuees from reaching Kabul airport, as U.S. vows to finish airlift

Armed members of the Taliban kept people desperate to flee Afghanistan from reaching Kabul's airport on Wednesday, witnesses said, while President Joe Biden vowed to keep U.S. troops in the country until all Americans are evacuated. Since the Taliban entered Kabul over the weekend, scenes of chaos have unfolded as thousands seek to leave, fearing a return to the austere interpretation of Islamic law imposed during the previous Taliban rule that ended 20 years ago.

Haitians grow impatient for quake aid as hungry crowd gathers

A hungry crowd gathered outside an airport in southern Haiti on Wednesday as victims of an earthquake that killed some 2,000 people voiced anger that government aid was slow to arrive five days after the disaster, leaving many without food and water. Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who flew to visit the worst-affected city of Les Cayes in southwest Haiti soon after Saturday's magnitude 7.2 quake, had praised the dignity shown by survivors and promised a rapid escalation of aid.

Russia labels Golos vote movement as foreign agent, month before election

Russia's Justice Ministry said on Wednesday that it has declared the Golos independent vote-monitoring movement as a "foreign agent", just a month before the parliamentary election.

Golos in 2013 had been among the first non-governmental organizations to be declared as a foreign agent, which effectively suspended its operations.

Exclusive-Council may rule Afghanistan, Taliban to reach out to soldiers, pilots-senior member

Afghanistan may be governed by a ruling council now that the Taliban has taken over, while the Islamist militant movement's supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, would likely remain in overall charge, a senior member of the group told Reuters. The Taliban would also reach out to former pilots and soldiers from the Afghan armed forces to join its ranks, Waheedullah Hashimi, who has access to the group's decision-making, added in an interview.

Dozens die in Burkina Faso as Islamist militants raid convoy

Dozens of people were killed in northern Burkina Faso on Wednesday when Islamist militants raided a civilian convoy that was being escorted by military police, the latest in a spate of attacks across West Africa's Sahel region this month. President Roch Kabore ordered three days of national mourning following the attack on the road between Gorgadji and Arbinda, one of Burkina Faso's most volatile zones.

Taliban go door-to-door telling fearful Afghans to work

Armed Taliban members knocked on doors in cities across Afghanistan on Wednesday, witnesses said, telling fearful residents to return to their jobs a day after the militants announced they wanted to revive the country's battered economy.

Widespread destruction during a 20-year war between U.S.-backed government forces and the Taliban, the drop in local spending due to departing foreign troops, a tumbling currency and lack of dollars are fuelling economic crisis in the country.

