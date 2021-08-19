Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots

Advertisement

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday his administration will require employees at nursing homes to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of the facilities participating in the Medicare and Medicaid government healthcare programs. Biden made the announcement hours after the release of a study https://bit.ly/3mebUYT showing that the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, where residents are often elderly and frail, has dropped since the Delta variant became dominant in the United States.

U.S. reports more than 1,000 COVID deaths in single day

The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, equating to around 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates. Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the United States over the past month and are averaging 769 per day, the highest since mid-April, according to the Reuters tally https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps.

U.S. to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in September

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be made widely available to Americans starting on Sept. 20, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday, citing data showing diminishing protection from the initial vaccinations as infections rise from the Delta variant. U.S. officials will offer a third shot to Americans who received their initial inoculation of two-dose COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna Inc and by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech AG at least eight months earlier, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2021/08/18/joint-statement-hhs-public-health-and-medical-experts-covid-19-booster-shots.html.

U.S. administers 358.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 358,599,835 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 419,612,925 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 357,894,995 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 17 out of 417,477,975 doses delivered.

U.S. Justice Department says Missouri state gun law is unconstitutional

President Joe Biden's Justice Department is stepping up its fight against a new state law in Missouri that aims to invalidate many federal gun regulations, saying the measure has impeded law enforcement efforts to work with state and local police and is also unconstitutional. On Wednesday, the Justice Department filed a statement of interest in an ongoing lawsuit in Cole County, Missouri, saying the state's Second Amendment Preservation Act, also known as "HB85," should be declared unconstitutional and that the court should issue a injunction barring its enforcement.

War over masks deepens in U.S. South where COVID-19 cases are highest

Florida's largest school district on Wednesday imposed a mask mandate in defiance of the state's governor, the latest chapter in the coronavirus political battle in the southern United States where new infections are highest. At a day-long meeting that grew contentious at times, the Miami-Dade County School Board voted to require most of the district's 360,000 students, as well as staff, to wear face coverings when classes begin on Monday. Governor Ron DeSantis previously placed a ban on local mask mandates.

U.S. plans to double number of asylum officers in Biden border overhaul

President Joe Biden's administration unveiled a plan to overhaul the U.S. asylum system on Wednesday, including a doubling of staff, to try to speed processing at the Mexico border where migrant arrests have soared to 20-year highs this year. The proposed rule would authorize asylum officers to accept or reject migrants' claims for protection soon after they cross the border, bypassing backlogged U.S. immigration courts where cases often take years to be resolved by judges.

Prosecutor calls R. Kelly a 'predator' as sex abuse trial, testimony begin

R. Kelly is a "predator" who demanded absolute fealty from the many women and underage girls he dominated in a two-decade racketeering scheme, a federal prosecutor said on Wednesday as the R&B star's sex abuse trial began. Kelly's defense team countered that the government's case had "gaps," and that the 54-year-old singer's accusers were unhappy former fans who wanted to get back at him because their relationships didn't work out.

Strong gusts, arid conditions stoke growing California wildfires

An incendiary mix of strong, shifting winds and drought-parched vegetation stoked two of California's largest wildfires on Wednesday, with thousands of residents chased from their foothill and mountain homes in the Sierra Nevada range. The blazes swelled as the state's largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), initiated deliberate power shutoffs to 48,000 homes and businesses across northern California. PG&E said it acted to reduce wildfire risks posed by possible wind damage to transmission lines.

U.S. disaster chief says vaccination rates are rising in hurricane-prone states

Spikes in COVID-19 infections and strong public messaging are starting to spur increased vaccination rates in hurricane-prone states, but more work is needed, the top U.S. official in charge of disaster relief, Deanne Criswell, told Reuters on Wednesday. U.S. President Joe Biden last week urged https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-urge-americans-hurricane-prone-states-get-covid-19-shots-2021-08-10 Americans in southeastern states - many of which have relatively low vaccination rates - to get their COVID-19 shots before the storm season picks up pace, citing an increased risk of exposure if people had to evacuate and use shelters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)