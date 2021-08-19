Maha: 2 electrocuted after coming in contact with live wire
PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-08-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 08:55 IST
Two persons died of electrocution while working on the terrace of a building in Ulhasnagar township here in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday in Shanti Nagar area when the two men, both aged around 30, accidentally came in contact with a live wire, the official said.
They suffered an electric shock and died on the spot, he said.
The bodies were sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, he added.
