Left Menu

Creative work in jail will help inmates get back to mainstream: Judge

If prisoners get involved in creative work and arts during their jail term, it will help them in changing their mindset and get back to the mainstream, Nagpurs Principal District and Sessions Judge S C More has said.He was speaking on Wednesday after inaugurating an exhibition of rakhis, wooden articles and clothes made by inmates of the central jail here in Maharashtra.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-08-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 09:34 IST
Creative work in jail will help inmates get back to mainstream: Judge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

If prisoners get involved in creative work and arts during their jail term, it will help them in changing their mindset and get back to the mainstream, Nagpur's Principal District and Sessions Judge S C More has said.

He was speaking on Wednesday after inaugurating an exhibition of rakhis, wooden articles and clothes made by inmates of the central jail here in Maharashtra. The judge appreciated the creative work of the prisoners and said, ''I had no idea that there are artisans in this prison. If their time in jail is spent doing good work, their nature will change.'' Jail superintendent Anup Kumar said the prison administration was providing a platform to the inmates to showcase their hidden talent. He said the articles were made in the factory section of the jail by prisoners, who were given a variety of training to develop their hidden skills.

The prison's deputy superintendent, Deepa Aage, said the Nagpur prison had six factories which were earlier generating a revenue of more than Rs six crore every year. After the outbreak of COVID-19, the revenue dipped to Rs 1.20 crore this year, she said. ''The Nagpur prison got a contract to provide furniture for a newly-constructed court building here," she said, adding that furniture made by prisoners of various jails was provided to Amravati, Dhule and other courts in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
2
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021