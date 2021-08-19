Left Menu

J-K LG urges people to uphold principles of dignity, justice

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-08-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 09:51 IST
  Country:
  India

Srinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, has a unifying message of upholding human dignity and justice.

''Remembering martyrs of Karbala on the occasion of Ashoora.The martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) & his companions has a unifying message for all of us to uphold the high principles of human dignity & justice,'' Sinha wrote on his Twitter handle.

The LG urged the people to follow the path of righteousness, courage and truth.

''On this day, I pray for sustained peace and prosperity in J&K and hope that the occasion would further strengthen the bond of brotherhood among all communities,'' he added. PTI MIJ DV DV

