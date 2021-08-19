J-K LG urges people to uphold principles of dignity, justice

Srinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, has a unifying message of upholding human dignity and justice.

''Remembering martyrs of Karbala on the occasion of Ashoora.The martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) & his companions has a unifying message for all of us to uphold the high principles of human dignity & justice,'' Sinha wrote on his Twitter handle.

The LG urged the people to follow the path of righteousness, courage and truth.

''On this day, I pray for sustained peace and prosperity in J&K and hope that the occasion would further strengthen the bond of brotherhood among all communities,'' he added. PTI MIJ DV DV

