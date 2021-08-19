Left Menu

Restrictions imposed in Srinagar locality to thwart Muharram processions

Authorities on Thursday imposed restrictions in Abi Guzar area of the city to prevent members of the Shia community from taking out any procession to mark Ashoora, the last day of the 10-day Muhurram mourning period, officials said.Restrictions have been imposed in Abi Guzar area falling under police station Kothibagh while security personnel have been deployed in strength to maintain law and order on the 10th of Muharram, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-08-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 10:06 IST
Restrictions imposed in Srinagar locality to thwart Muharram processions
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities on Thursday imposed restrictions in Abi Guzar area of the city to prevent members of the Shia community from taking out any procession to mark Ashoora, the last day of the 10-day Muhurram mourning period, officials said.

Restrictions have been imposed in Abi Guzar area falling under police station Kothibagh while security personnel have been deployed in strength to maintain law and order on the 10th of Muharram, the officials said. Police had detainee several members of the Shia community at various places in the city on Tuesday as they had tried to take out processions.

The traditional Muharram procession, to mark the eighth day of the 10-day Muharram mourning period, used to pass through the areas of Abi Guzar, Lal Chowk and Dalgate areas, but has been banned since the eruption of militancy in 1990 as authorities maintain that the gathering has been used for propagating separatist politics. Muharram processions are expected in other parts of the valley including the old city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
2
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021