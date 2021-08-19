Left Menu

Italy making efforts to hold extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan - papers

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-08-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 10:37 IST
  • Italy

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi is working to organise a summit of the Group of 20 major economies on the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban entered the country's capital over the weekend, two national newspapers reported on Thursday. Italy holds the rotating G20 presidency this year and the possible meeting is expected to be held earlier than the scheduled summit in Rome in October, daily la Repubblica reported.

A spokesperson for the prime minister's office was not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

