Left Menu

Man sentenced to 10 years in jail in attempt to murder case

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-08-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 10:54 IST
Man sentenced to 10 years in jail in attempt to murder case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison in an attempt to murder a case.

Two others accused in the case were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Additional District Sessions Judge, Chhote Lal Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the accused Junaid after holding him guilty under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. District Government counsel, Rajiv Sharma, said Junaid had opened fire at Shakil at Jadoda village on February 5, 2016 following which a case was registered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021