Two criminals arrested from Delhi's Dwarka after police encounter

Two criminals of a notorious gang were arrested after an encounter with police in the Dwarka area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 11:12 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Two criminals of a notorious gang were arrested after an encounter with police in the Dwarka area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Thursday. Acting on the specific input, the police nabbed the duo who arrived in the area to kill a rival gang member identified as Kaushal.

The two Rathi gang members have been identified as Karan and Zeenat. According to police, the leader of the Rathi gang, who is lodged in Bhondsi jail, had asked his men to kill a shooter of the Kaushal gang who was supposed to arrive in Dwarka area.

When a police team arrived in Dwarka, the two Rathi gang members opened fire after which police retaliated and arrested the duo. The case has been registered against the two criminals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

