Left Menu

35-yr-old woman raped in Delhi; 2 arrested

During inquiry, the woman named one of the accused and gave police the registration number of the car, he said. On the basis of the cars registration number, a police team traced the men, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 12:08 IST
35-yr-old woman raped in Delhi; 2 arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men inside a car in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Thursday.

The woman was brought to the city on August 16 by the men on the pretext of a job. They are all from Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, according to police.

She reported the incident to police on August 16 and based on her complaint, the two men were arrested on the same day, an officer said.

The victim's statement has been recorded and she has undergone medical examination as well as counseling, he said.

The officer said that based on the woman's complaint and her medical examination report, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376 D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation). During the inquiry, the woman named one of the accused and gave police the registration number of the car, he said. On the basis of the car's registration number, a police team traced the men, the officer said. They have been sent to judicial custody and the vehicle has been seized, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021