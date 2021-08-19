Unidentified assailants fire at police station in Pakistan; four injured

Unidentified assailants fired at a police station in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, injuring four persons, including a policeman.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the accused attacked Basiakhel police station on Bannu-Kohat Road in the Bannu district of the province. Four persons were injured, including one cop, as a result of the explosion.

The accused managed to flee from the scene after the attack. However, police have launched a search operation.

