Left Menu

Unidentified assailants fire at police station in Pakistan; four injured

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 19-08-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 12:18 IST
Unidentified assailants fire at police station in Pakistan; four injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Unidentified assailants fired at a police station in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, injuring four persons, including a policeman.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the accused attacked Basiakhel police station on Bannu-Kohat Road in the Bannu district of the province. Four persons were injured, including one cop, as a result of the explosion.

The accused managed to flee from the scene after the attack. However, police have launched a search operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021