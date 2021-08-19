Left Menu

Poland to deploy 100 troops for Kabul evacuation

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 19-08-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 12:49 IST
Poland to deploy 100 troops for Kabul evacuation
Image Credit: Twitter (@AndrzejDuda)
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's president has approved the deployment of a 100-person military contingent to Afghanistan to help secure the evacuation of Polish citizens and the citizens of other countries in coordination with allies.

President Andrzej Duda signed the order late Wednesday for the mission, and which is to last until September 16.

Meanwhile, a first plane carrying a group of people who were evacuated from Afghanistan landed at Warsaw's military airport late Wednesday, said Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak. The group was first taken from Kabul by military plane to Uzbekistan and from there was transported on to Warsaw.

Since Tuesday, Polish forces have been carrying out an operation to evacuate Poles and Afghans who previously cooperated with the Polish military or diplomatic mission or who helped otherwise with western groups.

Those who arrived in Warsaw will have to go into quarantine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021