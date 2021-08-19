China, U.S. maintaining 'normal communication' on trade, economic fronts - China ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-08-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 12:53 IST
- Country:
- China
China and the United States are maintaining "normal communication" on the trade and economic fronts, Gao Feng, spokesman for China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.
Gao made the above comments at a press conference when asked about if there have been any new developments in trade relations between the two countries.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- United States
- commerce ministry
- Gao Feng
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China should better protect minors on the internet - People's Daily
Olympics-Table Tennis-China advance to women's team final
China's Nayuki says gets clean chit on food safety after regulatory checks
China shares rise on tech sector bounce; Hong Kong gains
Serbia rallies to reach semifinals by ousting China 77-70