China, U.S. maintaining 'normal communication' on trade, economic fronts - China ministry

19-08-2021
China and the United States are maintaining "normal communication" on the trade and economic fronts, Gao Feng, spokesman for China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Gao made the above comments at a press conference when asked about if there have been any new developments in trade relations between the two countries.

