EU's Borrell says 300 staff and families still trying to leave Kabul
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-08-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 12:59 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
About 400 Afghans who worked with the European Union and their family members have been evacuated to Europe but there are 300 more who are still trying to make it to Kabul airport, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.
Borrell said it was "our moral duty" to rescue as many Afghans who were former staff of the EU's offices there but it would not be possible to get them all out.
