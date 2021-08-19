Left Menu

Army JCO killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-08-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 13:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, a Defence spokesperson said.

Security forces had launched a search operation in Thanamandi belt following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated, the official said.

''One JCO of the Rashtriya Rifles had suffered bullet injuries in the encounter. The JCO was immediately evacuated to the nearest medical facility, but he succumbed to the injuries,'' said Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand.

Rajouri SP Sheema Nabi Qasba said the encounter is going on.

This is the second encounter in the area in August this year.

One August 6, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Thanamandi belt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

