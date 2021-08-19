Left Menu

SC Collegium approves 6 names as permanent judges of Karnataka HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 14:00 IST
SC Collegium approves 6 names as permanent judges of Karnataka HC
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of six Additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court as Permanent Judges.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana in a meeting held on August 17, 2021 okayed the proposal and the statement was uploaded on the apex court website on Thursday.

The judges who have been made permanent are --Justices Neranahalli Srinivasan Sanjay Gowda, Jyoti Mulimani, Nataraj Rangaswamy, Hemant Chandangoudar, Pradeep Singh Yerur and Maheshan Nagaprasanna.

The Collegium has also approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Kausik Chanda, Additional Judge of the Calcutta High Court, as Permanent Judge.

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021