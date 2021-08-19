Five bogus doctors nabbed for practising illegally in Mumbai

The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested five bogus doctors, who were practising illegally without a valid license in the eastern suburb of Govandi here, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the crime branch's unit-6 conducted a raid in the slums of Govandi and Mankhurd on Wednesday and nabbed five bogus doctors, who were practising illegally at various clinics, the official said.

A team from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's M ward east also accompanied the police, he said.

Five FIRs have been registered against the doctors under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act at Shivaji Nagar police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade said. The accused were administering injections and prescribing medicines to people without a valid license, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

