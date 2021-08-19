Maha: Eight cattle electrocuted in Murud taluka
At least eight cattle, including cows and buffaloes, were electrocuted when a live wire fell on them in a village in Murud taluka of Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Thursday. The incident took place late on Monday night when a wire from an electricity pole got cut and fell on the cattle belonging to five farmers in Barshiv village, the official said.
A case of accident was registered at Revdanda police station, following which the revenue department conducted a panchanama, he said, adding that the loss has been estimated at Rs 3 lakh.
