Boat capsize: Two drowned, one missing in West Bengal's Malda district

PTI | Malda | Updated: 19-08-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 14:36 IST
Two persons drowned and one went missing when a small country boat capsized in West Bengal's Malda district, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official four persons including three brothers and their cousin were travelling in the small boat to cut jute on the banks of river Ganga when it capsized in the middle of the river on Wednesday afternoon.

Kartik Mandal (25) swam safely to the banks of the river while the three brothers - Subrata Mandal (18), Satyajit Mandal (22) and Satyaban Mandal (20) went missing.

The bodies of Subrata and Satyajit were found on Thursday morning, Block Development Officer (BDO) Kaliachak, Mamum Akhtar said.

Satyaban is still, the BDO said, adding that the search operation is on.

All the three brothers are residents of Arjun Mandal Para under Baishnabnagar police station, said Uday Mandal, Pradhan of the local Krishnapur gram panchayat.

