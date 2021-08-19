UP Legislative Assembly adjourned sine die

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly adjourned sine die on Thursday ahead of its scheduled conclusion on August 24. The House, whose first sitting was held on August 17, functioned only for three days.

Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit adjourned the Assembly sine die after the House passed the supplementary budget for 2021-22. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday had presented a supplementary budget of Rs 7,301.52 crore to meet additional expenditure. The supplementary budget was presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. ''It is only 1.33 percent of the annual budget of Rs 5.5 lakh crore presented by the government earlier,'' Khanna had said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)