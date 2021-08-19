Left Menu

Hong Kong police seize meth, heroin worth $25 million

A suspect was arrested and was due to appear in court Friday.Police said at a news conference that the drugs were linked to a syndicate that had been under investigation for months. In May and July the investigation led to the arrests of eight men and four women aged between 16 and 45 on suspicion of manufacturing and trafficking drugs as well as obstructing the police.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-08-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 15:27 IST
Hong Kong police seize meth, heroin worth $25 million
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong police said Thursday that they seized 195 million Hong Kong dollars ($25 million) worth of illegal drugs as part of a monthslong investigation, the largest seizure of the year.

Police said the drugs, including 148 kilograms (326 pounds) of crystal methamphetamine and 86 kilograms (189 pounds) of heroin, were uncovered Wednesday in an industrial building. A suspect was arrested and was due to appear in court Friday.

Police said at a news conference that the drugs were linked to a syndicate that had been under investigation for months. In May and July, the investigation led to the arrests of eight men and four women aged between 16 and 45 on suspicion of manufacturing and trafficking drugs as well as obstructing the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021