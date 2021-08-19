Left Menu

Five held with drugs in Kochi

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-08-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 15:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a joint operation, sleuths from the state Excise Enforcement Squad and Customs (Preventive) unit conducted a raid at a flat in Kakkanad near here and arrested five people who were allegedly in possession of high-quality synthetic drugs, officials said here on Thursday.

The gang, also comprising a couple, was allegedly involved in bringing huge quantities of high-quality synthetic drugs from Chennai for sale in Kochi City and in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kasaragod districts, they said.

The raid was carried out on Wednesday on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

Besides 100 grams of ecstasy drug Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA) having a market value of Rs 1 crore (approx), the squad also seized a car and detained three dogs during the raid.

The modus operandi adopted by the gang was to travel as a family with women along with furious dog breeds like Rottweiler and Doberman to evade checks by law enforcement agencies at checkpoints.

The dogs detained during the search operation were handed over to the relatives of the arrested persons, they said.

The arrested persons hail from Kasargod and Kozhikode districts, officials said.

