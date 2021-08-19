Left Menu

Delhi Police constable sacked for involvement in organised crime

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 16:47 IST
Delhi Police constable sacked for involvement in organised crime
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Police constable was dismissed from his service for allegedly being involved in organised crime, officials said on Thursday.

The constable, posted at Paharganj police station, faced the action on Wednesday, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Jasmeet Singh dismissed constable Amit after he was found indulging in organised crime.

A senior police officer said the action was taken against Amit following a departmental inquiry. The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Paharganj police station was also sent to district lines.

A firing incident was reported on Saturday, day before the Independence Day, in Paharganj area between two groups over gambling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021