DJB making efforts for 24/7 water supply in Delhi by next summer: Water Minister Jain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 16:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is making rigorous efforts to ensure that the city has complete infrastructure for round-the-clock water supply by the summer next year.

Jain, who is also the DJB chairman, visited a Ranney well on Vikas Marg, East Delhi, and examined a 1 MGD ammonia removal plant.

''DJB is making rigorous efforts to ensure that we have the complete infrastructure for providing 24/7 water supply by the next summer season,'' he tweeted.

This Ranney well is sufficient for 7,000 families as it adds clean water directly to the underground reservoir for supply, the minister said.

More ammonia removal plants are being added to augment the water availability in the capital, he said.

