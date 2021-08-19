Biden administration suspends all arms sales to Afghanistan govt
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration has suspended all arms sales to the government of Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country.
In a notice to defence contractors posted Wednesday, the State Department's Political/Military Affairs Bureau said pending or undelivered arms transfers to Afghanistan had been put under review.
"In light of rapidly evolving circumstances in Afghanistan, the Directorate of Defense Sales Controls is reviewing all pending and issued export licenses and other approvals to determine their suitability in furthering world peace, national security and the foreign policy of the United States," it said.
The notice said it would issue updates for defense equipment exporters in the coming days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden chides Republican governors who resist vaccine rules
US trying to help India, others to produce vaccine: Biden
US trying to help India, others to produce COVID-19 vaccine: Biden
Yellen says Biden's agenda key to keeping U.S. superpower status- CNBC
Biden says U.S. will send $100 million more in aid to Lebanon