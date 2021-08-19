Left Menu

Biden administration suspends all arms sales to Afghanistan govt

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 17:07 IST
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
The Biden administration has suspended all arms sales to the government of Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country.

In a notice to defence contractors posted Wednesday, the State Department's Political/Military Affairs Bureau said pending or undelivered arms transfers to Afghanistan had been put under review.

"In light of rapidly evolving circumstances in Afghanistan, the Directorate of Defense Sales Controls is reviewing all pending and issued export licenses and other approvals to determine their suitability in furthering world peace, national security and the foreign policy of the United States," it said.

The notice said it would issue updates for defense equipment exporters in the coming days.

