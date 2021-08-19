African national arrested with 100 gm heroin in Delhi

A 30-year-old African national was arrested for allegedly selling heroin in the national capital, police said Thursday. The accused has been identified as Kassi Francis, a resident of Ivory Coast in Africa, they said. On Saturday, police received information that an African nation will come to metro pillar number 894B and was suspected to sell heroin, Dwarka Sector-15, police said.

Police laid a trap and apprehended Francis who came on a scooter. A search was conducted and a polythene bag was found in his pocket, they said. When it was opened, 101-gram heroin, worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market, was found in it, police said.