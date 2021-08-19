Left Menu

African national arrested with 100 gm heroin in Delhi

A 30-year-old African national was arrested for allegedly selling heroin in the national capital, police said Thursday. On Saturday, police received information that an African national will come to metro pillar number 894B and was suspected to sell heroin, Dwarka Sector-15, police said.Police laid a trap and apprehended Francis who came on a scooter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 17:51 IST
African national arrested with 100 gm heroin in Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old African national was arrested for allegedly selling heroin in the national capital, police said Thursday. The accused has been identified as Kassi Francis, a resident of Ivory Coast in Africa, they said. On Saturday, police received information that an African nation will come to metro pillar number 894B and was suspected to sell heroin, Dwarka Sector-15, police said.

Police laid a trap and apprehended Francis who came on a scooter. A search was conducted and a polythene bag was found in his pocket, they said. When it was opened, 101-gram heroin, worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market, was found in it, police said.

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021