Man killed for 'tipping off' police

A 40-year-old man was thrashed to death here on Thursday by some people on the suspicion that he tipped off the police about illicit liquor kept at their houses, officials said.

Sunil Kumar was attacked with sticks in Khamaria village, Kalan Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Kumar said.

Advertisement

The accused suspected that he had given a tip-off to the police about illicit liquor kept at their homes, the SHO said.

When the accused were beating up Sunil, his brother Jodha came to his rescue, but he was also thrashed and got injured.

An FIR has been registered against six people and a probe is on into the matter, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)