Man killed for 'tipping off' police
- Country:
- India
A 40-year-old man was thrashed to death here on Thursday by some people on the suspicion that he tipped off the police about illicit liquor kept at their houses, officials said.
Sunil Kumar was attacked with sticks in Khamaria village, Kalan Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Kumar said.
The accused suspected that he had given a tip-off to the police about illicit liquor kept at their homes, the SHO said.
When the accused were beating up Sunil, his brother Jodha came to his rescue, but he was also thrashed and got injured.
An FIR has been registered against six people and a probe is on into the matter, police said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sunil
- Khamaria village
- Jodha
- Dharmendra Kumar
ALSO READ
Energy department will be efficiently managed: Sunil Kumar
Industry needs long overdue support to maintain current 3+1 structure: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Industry needs long overdue support to maintain current 3+1 structure: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Sunil Chhetri to lead Bengaluru FC's charge in AFC Cup playoff against Club Eagles on Aug 15