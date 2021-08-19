HC order dismissing plea to stop use of EVMs in elections challenged in SC

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order which dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Election Commission to stop the use of electronic voting machines (EVM) and revert to ballot papers in forthcoming polls in the country.

A division bench of the high court had on August 3 rejected the petition with a cost of Rs 10,000 saying it contained ''baseless allegations''.

In his plea filed in the apex court on Thursday against the high court order, advocate C R Jaya Sukin has claimed that voting through ballot papers is a more reliable and transparent method for the electoral process of any country.

''Serious doubts about safety, accuracy, reliability, and verification of elections through electronic machines are raised throughout the world,'' the plea said.

It said some of the developed countries of the world do not rely on the technology of EVMs.

In its order, the high court had said that from the arguments canvassed by the petitioner as well as the pleadings, it was evident that he has been unable to place any material on record detailing the working of the EVM or the alleged drawbacks. ''The petition has been filed merely on the basis of some news items without any further research on the issue. Nothing concrete has been pointed out to support the allegation that the EVMs can be manipulated,'' the high court had noted. It, however, had granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the high court in the case, after thorough research, he is in a position to substantiate the allegations with necessary material and documents.