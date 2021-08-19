Left Menu

MNC executive accuses husband of unnatural sex; FIR lodged

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 18:16 IST
A 40-year-old woman has registered a complaint against her husband, a vice-president at a well-know financial firm, accusing him of forcing her into unnatural sex, and also alleged that her in-laws and other family members harassed her for dowry, a police official said on Thursday.

According to the official, the victim, who works in a multi-national company, had approached the Powai police station in suburban Mumbai with her complaint.

Based on the complaint, in which she has named eight family members for dowry harassment, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 377 (unnatural offences) on August 17, he said.

No arrests have been made so far and an investigation was underway, the official added.

In her statement to the police, the woman said she got married in May 2013.

After the marriage, her parents-in-law, brother-in-law and other family members started harassing her for dowry and her husband, too, used to support them, the police said, quoting from the complaint.

The woman said she financially helped her husband and other family members still she was assaulted at multiple occasions.

The victim, in the complaint, claimed that her husband and other family members persuaded her to part with gold jewellery and cash collectively worth around Rs 1.5 crore in the name of safekeeping.

The woman also accused her husband of forcing her into unnatural sex, the police said.

Fed up with their daily harassment and her husband's behaviour, she decided to lodge the complaint, they said.

The woman, a mother of twins, is currently residing with her parents, the official said.

