US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. FAA tops $1 million in proposed fines for disruptive airline passengers; Amazon plans to open large physical retail stores in U.S. - WSJ and more

U.S. FAA tops $1 million in proposed fines for disruptive airline passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it was proposing $531,545 in civil penalties against 34 airline passengers over unruly behavior, bringing its total for the year to more than $1 million. The United States has seen a significant jump in reported cases of passengers causing disturbances on airplanes. Numerous videos of confrontations have drawn wide public attention on social media.

Amazon plans to open large physical retail stores in U.S. - WSJ

Amazon.com Inc is planning to open several large physical retail stores in the United States that will operate like department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-retail-department-stores-11629330842?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Some of the company's first department stores are expected to open in Ohio and California, the Journal reported, adding that the stores will be about 30,000 square feet in size and offer products from well-known consumer brands.

Stung by climate change: drought-weakened bee colonies shrink U.S. honey crop, threaten almonds

There was barely a buzz in the air as John Miller pried the lid off of a crate, one of several "bee boxes" stacked in eight neat piles beside a cattle grazing pasture outside Gackle, North Dakota. "Nothing," Miller said as he lifted a plastic hive frame from the box, squirming with only a few dozen bees. "Normally this would be dripping, full of honey. But not this year."

Woman who says R. Kelly sexually abused her when she was 16 to resume testimony

A woman who says R. Kelly demanded she calls him "Daddy" when she was 16 and choked her until she passed out is expected to retake the witness stand on Thursday in Brooklyn federal court, on the second day of the R&B's singer's sex abuse trial. Jerhonda Pace, 28, is one of six women and girls, whom prosecutors say R. Kelly dominated and demanded absolute fealty from in a two-decade racketeering scheme where he recruited and abused his victims. They include the late singer Aaliyah, who was 15 when she married Kelly.

War over masks deepens in U.S. South where COVID-19 cases are highest

Florida's largest school district on Wednesday imposed a mask mandate in defiance of the state's governor, the latest chapter in the coronavirus political battle in the southern United States where new infections are highest. At a day-long meeting that grew contentious at times, the Miami-Dade County School Board voted to require most of the district's 360,000 students, as well as staff, to wear face coverings when classes begin on Monday. Governor Ron DeSantis previously placed a ban on local mask mandates.

Biden says he and his wife will get COVID booster vaccine- interview

U.S. President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden would receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to boost their immunity, as his administration announced booster shots would be offered to Americans in September. "We will get the booster shots," Biden told ABC News in a television interview that aired on Thursday.

U.S. appeals court upholds Texas ban on second-trimester abortion procedure

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld on Wednesday a Texas law effectively banning the most common abortion procedure for terminating second-trimester pregnancies, reversing a ruling last year by a three-judge panel of the same court. Wednesday's decision marks the first time a U.S. federal court has upheld a prohibition on the standard abortion method used after 15 weeks of pregnancy - dilation and evacuation, or D&E - though some other states have acted to outlaw it.

'Down to nothing' - dry, heavy winds stoke growing California wildfires

An incendiary mix of strong, shifting winds and drought-parched vegetation stoked two of California's largest wildfires on Wednesday, with thousands of people chased from their foothill and forest homes in the Sierra Nevada range. Some narrowly escaped the latest surge in flames and wind-whipped embers with only the clothes on their backs and the few belongings they managed to pack into their vehicles during chaotic evacuations.

Most flares from Texas Permian oil drilling lack permits -study

Oil producers such as Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell are burning off-gas in the largest oil field in the United States without required Texas state permits, the environmental group Earthworks said in a report on Thursday. Energy producers flare gas, an unwanted by-product of oil extraction when they cannot transport the gas to consumers. Flaring reduces, but doesn't eliminate, methane emissions and contributes to climate change by releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

U.S. states rush to meet deadline to join $26 billion opioid settlement

U.S. states are racing to meet a deadline to commit to a $26 billion opioid settlement with three-drug distributors and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, as some grapple with local resistance and concerns the amount isn't big enough to address the damage done by an epidemic of addiction. Fourteen state attorneys general unveiled the proposed settlement https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/drug-distributors-jj-reach-landmark-26-bln-opioid-settlement-2021-07-21 with McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and J&J on July 21, kicking off a months-long process for states, counties, and cities to sign on.

