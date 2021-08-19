Left Menu

Couple in extramarital relation found dead in Dharamshala hotel: SSP

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 19-08-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 18:38 IST
Couple in extramarital relation found dead in Dharamshala hotel: SSP
A couple involved in an extra-marital relation was found dead in a hotel room here, police said on Thursday.

The man and woman belonging to the Una district in Himachal Pradesh had checked in Hotel Pine Valley here on August 17 and was found dead on Wednesday, Dharamshala Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Chand Sharma said.

The couple belonging to Panjoha in Una district of Himachal Pradesh is suspected to have committed suicide by consuming poison, he said.

The hotel staff called up police on Wednesday saying the two were not responding to their calls in the hotel room, the SSP said, adding as the police reached the hotel and broke open the door.

The two were found dead, he said, adding a suicide note too was found in the room.

The SSP, however, did not reveal the content of the suicide note.

The bodies were subsequently sent for the postmortem, he said, adding the victims’ family members too have reached Dharamshala.

On the statement of the deceased man’s mother, a case of abetment of suicide has been registered by police, the SSP said, adding further investigation is on.

