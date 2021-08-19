Russia offers aircraft to evacuate Afghan citizens from Afghanistan
Russia is ready to provide its civilian aircraft to evacuate Afghan citizens from Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday.
