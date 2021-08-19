U.N., aid groups appeal for Afghanistan funding, vow to stay
The heads of U.N. agencies and international aid groups appealed on Thursday for more humanitarian funding for Afghanistan as they pledged to stay and deliver, warning that they were some $800 million short of what was needed.
