Left Menu

President Kovind undergoes cataract surgery at Army Hospital

President Ram Nath Kovind underwent cataract surgery on Thursday morning at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 18:48 IST
President Kovind undergoes cataract surgery at Army Hospital
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind underwent cataract surgery on Thursday morning at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) here.

An official release said that the surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the hospital.

Ram Nath Kovind took over as the fourth President of India on July 25, 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021