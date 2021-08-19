President Kovind undergoes cataract surgery at Army Hospital

President Ram Nath Kovind underwent cataract surgery on Thursday morning at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) here.

An official release said that the surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the hospital.

Ram Nath Kovind took over as the fourth President of India on July 25, 2017. (ANI)

