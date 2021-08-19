Lebanon's President Aoun says pressures on Mikati delay government formation
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that Prime Minister designate Najib Mikati was facing increasing demands from others on the formation of a new government, which he said had resulted in its delay.
He added in a statement that he feared the goal of the demands was to force Mikati to resign, which Aoun said he did not want.
There was no immediate comment from Mikati on Aoun's statement.
