Left Menu

France, Germany, UK very concerned about Iranian uranium enrichment

France, Germany and Britain expressed grave concern on Thursday about a report that said Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons grade, saying this was a serious violation of its commitments. The U.N. atomic energy watchdog, the IAEA, said in a report on Tuesday seen by Reuters that Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-08-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 19:00 IST
France, Germany, UK very concerned about Iranian uranium enrichment
  • Country:
  • Germany

France, Germany and Britain expressed grave concern on Thursday about a report that said Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons grade, saying this was a serious violation of its commitments. "Iran must halt activities in violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) without delay," said a joint statement from the foreign ministries of the three nations that was released in Germany.

"We urge Iran to return to the negotiations in Vienna as soon as possible with a view to bringing them to a swift, successful conclusion. We have repeatedly stressed that time is on no-one's side," they added. The U.N. atomic energy watchdog, the IAEA, said in a report on Tuesday seen by Reuters that Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium. (Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021