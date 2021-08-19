France, Germany, UK very concerned about Iranian uranium enrichment

France, Germany and Britain expressed grave concern on Thursday about a report that said Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons grade, saying this was a serious violation of its commitments. "Iran must halt activities in violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) without delay," said a joint statement from the foreign ministries of the three nations that was released in Germany.

"We urge Iran to return to the negotiations in Vienna as soon as possible with a view to bringing them to a swift, successful conclusion. We have repeatedly stressed that time is on no-one's side," they added. The U.N. atomic energy watchdog, the IAEA, said in a report on Tuesday seen by Reuters that Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium. (Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)