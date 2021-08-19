Villagers thrash sub-inspector in UP's Basti

A sub-inspector posted in UP’s Basti district was allegedly held hostage and beaten up by people when he went to Ooji village to meet a woman, police said on Thursday.

The sub-inspector has been suspended on villagers' allegations, who alleged that he opened fire when stopped by them, according to an official. The villagers had allegedly tied him to a pole and thrashed him, a photo of which surfaced on social media.

The villagers told police that Sub-Inspector Ashok Chaturvedi, posted at the Duboulia police station, used to visit the woman’s house at night frequently.

On Wednesday night around 10.15 pm, villagers said he hid his motorcycle near a school and entered the house.

He came out around 3.15 am and when people tried to stop him, he allegedly opened fire and tried to escape.

However, villagers chased him and caught him in a sugarcane field.

After tying him to a pole with a rope, they started beating him up. Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava told reporters that police had got information that the sub-inspector was held hostage by people.

''Police reached the spot and freed him. Villagers told police that the sub-inspector opened fire with his service revolver,'' the SP said.

''The sub-inspector was not in uniform. On the basis of villagers' allegations, he has been suspended with immediate effect,'' the SP said.

''The ASP and the CO have been sent to the village to probe the matter and on the basis of their investigation report, further action will be taken,'' the SP added.

