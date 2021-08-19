Left Menu

Polish region wants to stay 'LGBT-free' despite risking EU funds

Numerous local authorities in Poland have declared themselves free of "LGBT ideology" as gay rights have become a high-profile and deeply divisive issue in the predominantly Catholic country under conservative nationalist rule. This has set Poland on a collision course with the European Commission, which says the zones may violate EU law regarding non-discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-08-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 19:16 IST
Polish region wants to stay 'LGBT-free' despite risking EU funds
  • Country:
  • Poland

A Polish regional council voted on Thursday to remain an "LGBT-free zone" despite a warning from the European Union that it could lose funding, but its head said the declaration of the zone had been misunderstood and could be rewritten. Numerous local authorities in Poland have declared themselves free of "LGBT ideology" as gay rights have become a high-profile and deeply divisive issue in the predominantly Catholic country under conservative nationalist rule.

This has set Poland on a collision course with the European Commission, which says the zones may violate EU law regarding non-discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation. The southern Malopolska region said it had received a warning letter saying it could lose more than 2.5 billion euros ($2.92 billion) of EU funds unless it revokes the declaration made in 2019 by mid-September.

On Thursday its regional assembly voted on an opposition motion to revoke the resolution. It was rejected thanks to the votes of ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party representatives. "We cannot simply deny what was said in 2019," said council leader Jan Duda, who is the father of Poland's President Andrzej Duda. "We need to meet and rewrite this declaration, as the one from 2019 has been misunderstood",

Some religious conservatives in Poland say they do not have anything against gay people but oppose what they call "LGBT ideology", which they say poses a threat to Christian values. "LGBT-free zones" seek to ban the promotion of homosexuality and other minority sexual identities, especially in schools.

"Once again, the hatred and anger of PiS turned out to be more important than the good of citizens, and they will suffer the most from this decision," said Robert Biedron, a left-wing member of the European Parliament and Poland's most high-profile openly gay politician. Poland's government denies having laws that discriminate against people based on their sexual orientation.

Praising the council's decision, cabinet minister Michal Wojcik said: "Democracy and self-governance are winning." ($1 = 0.8549 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021