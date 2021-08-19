SC Collegium approves 6 names for elevation as judges of Telangana HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of six judicial officers as judges of the Telangana High Court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana in a meeting held on August 17, 2021 okayed the proposal and the statement was uploaded on the apex court website on Wednesday.

The judges who have been elevated are -- P Sree Sudha, C Sumalatha, Dr (Ms) G Radha Rani, M Laxman, N Tukaramji, and A Venkateshwara Reddy.

Besides them, the Collegium has also approved the proposal for elevation of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal judicial member P Madhavi Dev as judge of the Telangana high court.

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges.

