Left Menu

SC Collegium approves 6 names for elevation as judges of Telangana HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 19:16 IST
SC Collegium approves 6 names for elevation as judges of Telangana HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of six judicial officers as judges of the Telangana High Court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana in a meeting held on August 17, 2021 okayed the proposal and the statement was uploaded on the apex court website on Wednesday.

The judges who have been elevated are -- P Sree Sudha, C Sumalatha, Dr (Ms) G Radha Rani, M Laxman, N Tukaramji, and A Venkateshwara Reddy.

Besides them, the Collegium has also approved the proposal for elevation of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal judicial member P Madhavi Dev as judge of the Telangana high court.

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021