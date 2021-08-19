Man who took police recruitment exam in place of actual candidate held

A Haryana-based man who was allegedly taking up the Delhi Police recruitment exam in place of the actual candidate has been arrested, the Noida police said on Thursday. The accused, who hails from Sonipat in Haryana, had taken the exam for recruitment to the post of the sub-inspector in Delhi Police on Tuesday, it said. ''He fraudulently sat for the exam at its centre at the CISF-SSG camp in Sutyana, Greater Noida, on the basis of a forged admit card. He is part of a gang (who take recruitment or competitive exams in place of actual candidates in exchange for money),'' a police spokesperson said. The forged admit card, its photocopy and an Aadhaar card that were used by accused Shekhar Deshwal for the exam have been seized and an FIR lodged against him at the Ecotech 3 police station, the spokesperson said.

Searches are on to nab his other associates as well, police said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)