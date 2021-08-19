Maha: Four pickpockets held for targeting people at political events

Left Menu

The police in Maharashtras Thane city on Thursday apprehended four pickpockets allegedly involved in targeting people at political rallies and events, an official said.Two offences of pickpocketing were registered during the BJPs Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Thane on Monday, senior inspector Vikas Godke of the Crime Unit V Wagle said.Based on CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, the police zeroed in on the accused and arrested them from Malegaon of Nashik district, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-08-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 19:28 IST
The police in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday apprehended four pickpockets allegedly involved in targeting people at political rallies and events, an official said.

Two offences of pickpocketing were registered during the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Thane on Monday, senior inspector Vikas Godke of the Crime Unit V (Wagle) said.

Based on CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, the police zeroed in on the accused and arrested them from Malegaon of Nashik district, the official said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they targeted people during political functions and stole their wallets and mobile phones, he said. The police have recovered cash to the tune of Rs 1.19 lakh, 10 mobile phones and a car from the accused, the official said, adding that the total value of the seizure was Rs 6.69 lakh.

Offences had been registered against the accused with Malegaon, Sangamner, Satana, Bhadrakali, MFC, and Vashi police stations in 12 crimes, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

