Hungary evacuates 2 dozen nationals from Kabul

More than two dozen Hungarian nationals evacuated from Kabul arrived in Frankfurt, Germany early Thursday, and will likely be transported to Hungary later in the day, deputy foreign minister Levente Magyar told reporters.

The air evacuation of the 26 Hungarians was carried out by Hungary's military allies with a stopover in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The evacuees had worked as private security contractors at the Dutch embassy in Kabul before the city's takeover by the Taliban. Magyar did not say which allies were involved in the operation.

A separate evacuation mission was launched from Hungary early Thursday, which will attempt to recover other Hungarians still in Afghanistan and some Afghan citizens who assisted Hungarian military forces, Magyar said. Not all of the Hungarian citizens awaiting evacuation have yet made it to Kabul airport, he added.

