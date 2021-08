Odisha speaker makes RT-PCR negative report mandatory for entering House

Odisha Speaker S N Patro Thursday said that RT-PCR negative report is mandatory for all, including lawmakers for entering the Assembly which commences its monsoon session from September 1.

Apart from MLAs, RT-PCR tests will also be held for all the Assembly employees and its ministerial staff, as per a decision taken at a meeting chaired by Patro during the day.

He said the legislators, their drivers and personal staff, and employees of the House will go for the RT-PCR test from 8.30 AM to 1.30 PM and 3 PM to 5 PM on August 29, 30 and 31 in the Assembly premises.

MLAs and employees of the Assembly who test negative will be allowed to enter the Assembly, he said.

Legislators, their personal staff and the Assembly secretariat employees who did not receive even a single dose of the vaccine will not be permitted to enter the House, official sources said.

The MLAs will be provided with face masks, sanitiser and gloves daily during the monsoon session, the sources added.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been given the task to sanitise the Assembly premises.

The monsoon session will be held from September 1 to September 9, he said.

