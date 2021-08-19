Left Menu

Odisha speaker makes RT-PCR negative report mandatory for entering House

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-08-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 19:36 IST
Odisha speaker makes RT-PCR negative report mandatory for entering House
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Speaker S N Patro Thursday said that RT-PCR negative report is mandatory for all, including lawmakers for entering the Assembly which commences its monsoon session from September 1.

Apart from MLAs, RT-PCR tests will also be held for all the Assembly employees and its ministerial staff, as per a decision taken at a meeting chaired by Patro during the day.

He said the legislators, their drivers and personal staff, and employees of the House will go for the RT-PCR test from 8.30 AM to 1.30 PM and 3 PM to 5 PM on August 29, 30 and 31 in the Assembly premises.

MLAs and employees of the Assembly who test negative will be allowed to enter the Assembly, he said.

Legislators, their personal staff and the Assembly secretariat employees who did not receive even a single dose of the vaccine will not be permitted to enter the House, official sources said.

The MLAs will be provided with face masks, sanitiser and gloves daily during the monsoon session, the sources added.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been given the task to sanitise the Assembly premises.

The monsoon session will be held from September 1 to September 9, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021